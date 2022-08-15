Lmcg Investments LLC Invests $16.12 Million in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,000. Elevance Health comprises approximately 0.9% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Motco raised its stake in Elevance Health by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Elevance Health by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $492.06. 3,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,043. Elevance Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.43 and a 12 month high of $533.68. The firm has a market cap of $118.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $475.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $479.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 20.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

