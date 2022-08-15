Lmcg Investments LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 57,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,728,000. Lmcg Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.68 on Monday, hitting $207.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,705. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $166.75 and a one year high of $265.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

