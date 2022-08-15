Lmcg Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 47,984 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,984 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,183,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 7.7% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 13,870 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 9.3% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Target by 10.2% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 81,235 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Target Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.15.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $173.52. 56,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,917,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

