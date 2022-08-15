Litecoin Cash (LCC) Reaches Market Cap of $3.76 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 15th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $3.76 million and $1,694.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 13.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.04 or 0.00807927 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,017.49 or 1.00000871 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 763,871,794 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

