Liquity (LQTY) Reaches Market Cap of $84.17 Million

Liquity (LQTY) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded 33.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Liquity has a market cap of $84.17 million and $1.60 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00004388 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002312 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001560 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00013903 BTC.
About Liquity
Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,343,032 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol.
Liquity Coin Trading
