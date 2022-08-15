Liquity (LQTY) Reaches Market Cap of $84.17 Million

Liquity (LQTY) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded 33.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Liquity has a market cap of $84.17 million and $1.60 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00004388 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00013903 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,343,032 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol.

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

