LiquidApps (DAPP) Trading 63.8% Lower Over Last Week

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 54.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. LiquidApps has a market cap of $572,872.69 and approximately $474.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded down 63.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO.

LiquidApps Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

