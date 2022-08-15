Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.27

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.27 and last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lion from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.
Lion Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.99.
About Lion
Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lion (LIOPF)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- The Institutions Trim Holdings Of High-Yielding Foot Locker, Inc
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Lion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.