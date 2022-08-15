Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,450,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the July 15th total of 8,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on LSPD shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $23.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.42. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $130.02. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion and a PE ratio of -45.19.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $146.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.