Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTHGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Life Time Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

Shares of NYSE LTH opened at $15.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38. Life Time Group has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $23.37.

In other Life Time Group news, insider Retirement System Of T. Teacher bought 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $62,591.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,204,671 shares in the company, valued at $69,742,591.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Bahram Akradi bought 23,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $298,782.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,255,025 shares in the company, valued at $145,752,573.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Retirement System Of T. Teacher purchased 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $62,591.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,204,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,742,591.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 28,119 shares of company stock worth $366,517. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTH. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new position in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,010,945,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth about $107,705,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth about $89,492,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,469,000. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

