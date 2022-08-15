Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.21% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Life Time Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.
Life Time Group Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE LTH opened at $15.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38. Life Time Group has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $23.37.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTH. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new position in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,010,945,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth about $107,705,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth about $89,492,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,469,000. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
