Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Short Interest Up 13.3% in July

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:LBRDP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.51. 2,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,654. Liberty Broadband has a one year low of $25.34 and a one year high of $29.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

