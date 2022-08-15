Lethean One Day Trading Volume Tops $24.00 (LTHN)

Lethean (LTHN) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last week, Lethean has traded up 67.1% against the US dollar. One Lethean coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a market cap of $172,099.11 and $24.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,795.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,979.60 or 0.07983685 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00172613 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00021326 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.36 or 0.00259579 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.65 or 0.00676126 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.02 or 0.00568718 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005547 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

