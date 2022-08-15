Lendingblock (LND) Hits Market Cap of $847,977.64

Lendingblock (LND) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 15th. During the last week, Lendingblock has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One Lendingblock coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lendingblock has a market capitalization of $847,977.64 and approximately $9,951.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,133.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004203 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00126403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00035906 BTC.

Name Change Token (NCT) traded 1,256,665.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00169683 BTC.

Lendingblock (CRYPTO:LND) is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 953,500,347 coins. Lendingblock’s official website is lendingblock.com. Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lendingblock’s official message board is www.lendingblocklibrary.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

