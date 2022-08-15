Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Purchases 6,015 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 437,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $675,000. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 15,438 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PGX traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $13.25. The company had a trading volume of 28,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,877,620. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.97.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

