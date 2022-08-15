Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Decreases Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises about 0.3% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 76,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 37,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSIE stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,244. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.69. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $36.48.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.