Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,145 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Starbucks by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Wedbush increased their target price on Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.92.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $88.91. 149,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,553,911. The stock has a market cap of $102.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $120.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.74 and a 200 day moving average of $82.60.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

