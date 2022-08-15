Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 2,705.80%.

Leap Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Leap Therapeutics stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $1.39. 3,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,968. The firm has a market cap of $122.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47. Leap Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $4.17.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $714,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 351.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 198,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 154,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,256,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 137,159 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 34.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 45,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $35,000. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Leap Therapeutics

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

(Get Rating)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.