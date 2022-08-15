Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) Short Interest Down 20.6% in July

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the July 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Landcadia Holdings IV Stock Performance

Shares of LCA stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 138,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,216. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76. Landcadia Holdings IV has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $9.91.

Institutional Trading of Landcadia Holdings IV

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter worth about $49,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Landcadia Holdings IV Company Profile

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.

