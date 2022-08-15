Landbox Tops 1-Day Volume of $43.00 (LAND)

Landbox (LAND) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Landbox has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $30,562.52 and $43.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004117 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002332 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001548 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013778 BTC.
Landbox Profile
Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_.
Landbox Coin Trading
