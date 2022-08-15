Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Short Interest Update

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the July 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 606,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $901,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,928 shares in the company, valued at $13,158,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 64.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3,118.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 94.2% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 0.3 %

LAMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.89. The company had a trading volume of 351,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,840. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $83.96 and a 1-year high of $124.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.40.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 106.90%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Further Reading

