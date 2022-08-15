LABS Group (LABS) Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges

LABS Group (LABS) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LABS Group has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $36,616.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004011 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002311 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001537 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00014356 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00037402 BTC.
LABS Group Profile
LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio.
LABS Group Coin Trading
