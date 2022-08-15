Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Sets New 52-Week High at $95.46

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $95.46 and last traded at $95.01, with a volume of 84 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on KRUS. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Kura Sushi USA Trading Up 2.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter valued at $37,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. 35.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kura Sushi USA

(Get Rating)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.