Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 5,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 820,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,700,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,513,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,339 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 222.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,680,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,356 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,572,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,014,000 after buying an additional 1,112,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 1,503.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 910,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,635,000 after buying an additional 853,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ KURA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.47. 447,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,233. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.11. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $21.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Kura Oncology

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

(Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

