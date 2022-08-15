Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Down to $6.50

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.50, but opened at $6.18. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 60,567 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $11.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

Kosmos Energy Trading Down 5.5 %

The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.32.

Insider Transactions at Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roy A. Franklin sold 20,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $147,197.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,263.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. FMR LLC grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,965,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $420,707,000 after buying an additional 13,531,844 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056,967 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 291.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,048,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,401,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5,838.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,448,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Recommended Stories

