Koolearn Technology Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) Short Interest Up 30.6% in July

Koolearn Technology Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,651,500 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the July 15th total of 6,625,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Koolearn Technology Stock Performance

Shares of KLTHF remained flat at $0.47 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00. Koolearn Technology has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $0.47.

Koolearn Technology Company Profile

Koolearn Technology Holding Limited provides online extracurricular education services in China. It operates through three segments: College Education, K12 Education, and Pre-school Education. The College Education segment offers college and overseas test preparation courses to college students and working professionals.

