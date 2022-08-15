Konomi Network (KONO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $201,753.00

Konomi Network (KONO) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 15th. Konomi Network has a market cap of $3.61 million and $201,753.00 worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konomi Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0361 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Konomi Network has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,156.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004169 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00126422 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00035903 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00065781 BTC.

About Konomi Network

Konomi Network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork.

Konomi Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konomi Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Konomi Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

