KOK (KOK) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.92 Million

KOK (KOK) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. During the last week, KOK has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KOK coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001496 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a market cap of $38.70 million and $7.92 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,106.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004208 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00126313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00035982 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00065850 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

