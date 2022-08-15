Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup downgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Kodiak Sciences to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

Kodiak Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $12.31 on Monday. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $26.39. The company has a market cap of $640.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.30.

Insider Activity at Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 303,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,361,435.09. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,967,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,067,506.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 693,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,972,318. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kodiak Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 63,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 31,429 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth $1,279,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,613,000 after purchasing an additional 77,051 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,506,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Articles

