Knuff & Co LLC Sells 9,040 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Knuff & Co LLC trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,260 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 9,040 shares during the period. Boeing comprises approximately 1.3% of Knuff & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 42.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 6,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth $48,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BA traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $169.74. 55,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,965,269. The company has a market capitalization of $100.79 billion, a PE ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.08 and its 200 day moving average is $164.99. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $233.94.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.56.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

