Knuff & Co LLC Sells 400 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Knuff & Co LLC cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for approximately 2.3% of Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. TheStreet raised American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.13.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

American Tower Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $281.20. 16,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.19 and its 200-day moving average is $249.47. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $1.43 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.08%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

