Knuff & Co LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Knuff & Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,234 shares of company stock worth $903,241. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.91.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $109.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,664. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

