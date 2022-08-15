Knuff & Co LLC Lowers Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Knuff & Co LLC lowered its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,398 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,106 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for 1.1% of Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 78,860 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,744,000 after purchasing an additional 15,086 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $362,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,423,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $362,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,423,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,470,994 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.2 %

CRM traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $189.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,215,837. The firm has a market cap of $188.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.79, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.68. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. Citigroup raised their price target on Salesforce to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, OTR Global cut Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

