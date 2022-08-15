Knuff & Co LLC Has $7.61 Million Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk makes up 2.8% of Knuff & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $7,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 366,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,374,000 after purchasing an additional 205,969 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 70,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 13,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTD traded up $1.08 on Monday, hitting $75.57. 64,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,786,049. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1,064.29, a P/E/G ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 2.10.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.76.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,344,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $266,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,344,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

