Knuff & Co LLC Has $2.06 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Knuff & Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Up 0.7 %

MA stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $356.64. 24,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,809,190. The company has a market cap of $344.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $334.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.95.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.