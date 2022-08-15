Knuff & Co LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Knuff & Co LLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,691 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $447.64. 42,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,384,865. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $393.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.16. The firm has a market cap of $209.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

