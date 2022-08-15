Knuff & Co LLC Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 95.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,465 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,612,150,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after buying an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 17.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,380,929,000 after buying an additional 930,290 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $1,184,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $704,881,000 after acquiring an additional 476,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.92.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $249.80. The stock had a trading volume of 119,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,052,844. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.75. The company has a market capitalization of $111.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

