Knuff & Co LLC Acquires New Stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 98 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,474,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 880.4% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,985 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 587.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 15,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 257,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,572,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CACC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.50.

Credit Acceptance Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ CACC traded up $5.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $562.99. 725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,325. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $522.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $539.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 15.39 and a quick ratio of 15.39. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $452.48 and a 12-month high of $703.27.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $7.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.14 by ($4.20). The company had revenue of $457.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.77 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 42.75% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $13.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 54.38 EPS for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Profile

(Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.