Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Short Interest Update

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the July 15th total of 4,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on KRG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,233,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 73,674 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 36,363 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KRG traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,823. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -35.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.65. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $23.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is -135.48%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

