Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the July 15th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Kirin Price Performance

KNBWY stock opened at $16.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. Kirin has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $19.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.63.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter. Kirin had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 4.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kirin will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kirin

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.

