Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the July 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 53.0 days.

Kingspan Group Price Performance

Shares of KGSPF remained flat at $60.25 during mid-day trading on Monday. Kingspan Group has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $122.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.04 and a 200 day moving average of $83.78.

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

