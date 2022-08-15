Kingdom Game 4.0 Achieves Market Cap of $162,370.03 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market cap of $162,370.03 and approximately $390,584.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4. The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications.

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

