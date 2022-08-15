Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Short Interest Up 9.9% in July

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the July 15th total of 88,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 60.6 days.

KMMPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$19.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.95.

OTCMKTS KMMPF traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $14.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 885. Killam Apartment REIT has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $18.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

