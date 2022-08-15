Kambria Reaches Market Cap of $1.76 Million (KAT)

Kambria (KAT) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 15th. One Kambria coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Kambria has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $26,170.00 worth of Kambria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kambria has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,114.29 or 0.99824661 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00047315 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00223293 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00136557 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.86 or 0.00256081 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00052513 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005605 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Kambria Profile

KAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Kambria’s total supply is 3,098,854,700 coins and its circulating supply is 2,186,060,823 coins. Kambria’s official message board is medium.com/kambria-network. Kambria’s official website is kambria.io. Kambria’s official Twitter account is @katzcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kambria is /r/KambriaOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kambria Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kambria is a crypto-empowered, open-source robotics and AI ecosystem. KAT is an ERC20 token that powers the Kambria ecosystem. The purpose of KAT is not only to facilitate the interactions and transactions of the key stakeholders on the platform, but also to align their incentives with the long-term success of the community. As people collaborate to grow the ecosystem, everyone will benefit through KATs. Making the incentives for the innovators/developers fair and sufficient is absolutely Kambria's top priority. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kambria directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kambria should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kambria using one of the exchanges listed above.

