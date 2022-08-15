Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the July 15th total of 91,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 39.6 days.
Kambi Group Stock Down 20.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:KMBIF opened at 17.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 18.91. Kambi Group has a 1 year low of 15.10 and a 1 year high of 51.95.
Kambi Group Company Profile
