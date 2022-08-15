K21 (K21) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $28,106.00

K21 (K21) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last week, K21 has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. K21 has a market cap of $4.23 million and approximately $28,106.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One K21 coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001118 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get K21 alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,264.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004179 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00126753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00035766 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00064974 BTC.

K21 Profile

K21 (CRYPTO:K21) is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,584,677 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt.

Buying and Selling K21

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K21 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy K21 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for K21 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for K21 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.