Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Short Interest Update

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 721,700 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the July 15th total of 648,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 404,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Jushi Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JUSHF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,277. Jushi has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53.

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08).

About Jushi

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

