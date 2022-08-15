Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Short Interest Update

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Jones Soda Trading Down 4.7 %

JSDA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.40. 69,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,850. Jones Soda has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative net margin of 24.98% and a negative return on equity of 48.35%.

About Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products.

