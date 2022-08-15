JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) Short Interest Up 30.1% in July

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 292,600 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the July 15th total of 224,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ JOFF remained flat at $9.85 on Friday. 31,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,315. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79. JOFF Fintech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JOFF Fintech Acquisition

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

