JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,842,300 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 5,382,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,651.4 days.

JFE Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JFEEF remained flat at $10.90 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. JFE has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.42.

Get JFE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut JFE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

About JFE

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.