JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €13.80 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) received a €13.80 ($14.08) target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.88% from the company’s current price.

DEC has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €16.90 ($17.24) target price on JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.50 ($26.02) target price on JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($22.45) target price on JCDecaux in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays set a €19.80 ($20.20) target price on JCDecaux in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($16.33) price target on JCDecaux in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

EPA:DEC traded down €0.12 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €15.84 ($16.16). The company had a trading volume of 84,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,577. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €16.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of €19.58. JCDecaux has a 1 year low of €27.02 ($27.57) and a 1 year high of €36.90 ($37.65).

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

