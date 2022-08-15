Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,100 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the July 15th total of 86,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Jaguar Mining Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS JAGGF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.56. The company had a trading volume of 13,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,225. The stock has a market cap of $185.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.99. Jaguar Mining has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $4.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93.

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.62 million for the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 18.78%.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, Caeté Gold Mine Complex, and the Paciência Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

